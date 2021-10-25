CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Take a tour through Long Beach’s haunted places: Today, the Breakers building

By Staff Reports
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 6 days ago

The Long Beach Post and Hi-lo are again featuring videos of the city’s scariest places leading up to Halloween, when we will debut the newest addition to the Haunted Long Beach series .

Today we’ll revisit the legend of the historic Breakers building in Downtown, which boasted an abandoned tunnel and creepy staircases that once played host to famed celebrities.

You’re not going to want to miss the newest installment on Sunday: For our seventh video, we visited a real haunted house in the Los Cerritos neighborhood that comes with all of the accessories that a house attracting the undead and other otherworldly creatures needs to have.

Scary monsters? Check. Giant spiders? Yep.

A hearse with a casket in the back, perhaps inhabited? Duh. Of course.

We filmed this one quickly and then bolted away from the place. We’re still shaking. You can visit the house yourself, but we’re not going on the record as recommending it.

The post Take a tour through Long Beach’s haunted places: Today, the Breakers building appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Government
Local
California Lifestyle
Long Beach, CA
Lifestyle
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Haunted#Haunted House#The Breakers#The Long Beach Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Long Beach Post

Business in Downtown Long Beach is slowly rebounding

Despite some residual hesitation to gather in large crowds—and businesses’ troubles finding workers to serve drinks, bus tables or ring up sales—business in Downtown Long Beach is slowly rebounding after the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Downtown Long Beach Alliance’s newly released annual retail snapshot. The post Business in Downtown Long Beach is slowly rebounding appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

6 things to do for Halloween and Día de los Muertos in Long Beach

There’s plenty of fright to be had in Long Beach this Halloween and Día de los Muertos for both kids and adults. In addition to events, there’s also still time to swing by Pa’s Pumpkin Patch, which reopened this fall after COVID-19 closed most events in 2020. And, if you want to drive around and […] The post 6 things to do for Halloween and Día de los Muertos in Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

‘You can see it. You can smell it. It’s dirty’: West Long Beach is choking on air pollution from cargo congestion

Experts say the massive cargo congestion at the ports is causing air pollution spikes in neighborhoods that have long seen higher asthma and cancer rates, and more recently, higher COVID-19 death rates. The post ‘You can see it. You can smell it. It’s dirty’: West Long Beach is choking on air pollution from cargo congestion appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Transit to consider giving students free rides

Students attending K-12 Long Beach schools and community colleges who use the Long Beach Transit bus system may be able to ride for free as the transit's board of directors is expected to decide if they will join Los Angeles Metro's fare-free system. The post Long Beach Transit to consider giving students free rides appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy