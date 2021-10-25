The Long Beach Post and Hi-lo are again featuring videos of the city’s scariest places leading up to Halloween, when we will debut the newest addition to the Haunted Long Beach series .

Today we’ll revisit the legend of the historic Breakers building in Downtown, which boasted an abandoned tunnel and creepy staircases that once played host to famed celebrities.

You’re not going to want to miss the newest installment on Sunday: For our seventh video, we visited a real haunted house in the Los Cerritos neighborhood that comes with all of the accessories that a house attracting the undead and other otherworldly creatures needs to have.

Scary monsters? Check. Giant spiders? Yep.

A hearse with a casket in the back, perhaps inhabited? Duh. Of course.

We filmed this one quickly and then bolted away from the place. We’re still shaking. You can visit the house yourself, but we’re not going on the record as recommending it.

The post Take a tour through Long Beach’s haunted places: Today, the Breakers building appeared first on Long Beach Post .