CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien, IL

Remains of former United executive found in forest preserve

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jasmine Cooper
WWLP
WWLP
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DUqHf_0ccJmDtn00

DARIEN, Ill. ( NewsNation Now ) — Illinois officials have confirmed that remains found in a suburban Chicago forest preserve are those of United Airlines executive Jacob Cefolia.

Cefolia, 50, was found at the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve in Darien on Friday. Investigators used dental records to identify him. DuPage Forest Preserve Police Chief David Pederson said investigators found no signs of foul play.

Child’s skeleton, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas apartment, sheriff says

Cefolia, of Elmhurst, was a senior vice president of worldwide sales for Chicago-based United. He was last seen in August 2020, and his vehicle was found parked outside the forest preserve on Aug. 8, 2020. Despite an extensive search, Cefolia was never found.

Pederson said the remains were found in a heavily forested area.

“The human remains were located in a very thickly covered brushy area, extremely, so you can be 10 feet away and not see it,” Pederson said.

Anthropologists investigate Brian Laundrie death

DuPage County officials said an autopsy was performed on Cefolia Saturday, with a cause and manner of death yet to be determined.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
City
Darien, IL
City
Elmhurst, IL
Darien, IL
Government
WWLP

Is a Snapchat message making schools all over the country lockdown?

(KLFY) — What appears to be a Snapchat message that contains generalized threats has caused multiple high schools to lockdown all over the country this week, including four in South Louisiana on Thursday and Friday. Jennings High School was placed on lockdown Thursday after a screenshot of a social media post that police believe originated […]
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Police#Newsnation#Dupage Forest Preserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Airlines
WWLP

WWLP

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy