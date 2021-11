The new MacBook Pro was unveiled during today’s Apple Event and many seem unhappy with one particular feature. Apple has added a notch to the display of of its newest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBookPro models. The notch, which was first added to the iPhone X in 2017, is a black cut-out that will house the new 1080p camera system. The new 16-inch MacBook is 16.8mm thin and 4.7 pounds, and the 14-inch model is 15.5mm thin and 3.5 pounds, both of which come equipped with the upgraded Apple M1 processing unit.

