Public Safety

Ransomware criminals have feelings too: BlackMatter abuse caused crims to shut down negotiation portal

By Gareth Corfield
theregister.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHurling online abuse at ransomware gangs may have contributed to a hardline policy of dumping victims' data online, according to counter-ransomware company Emsisoft. Earlier this month, the Conti ransomware gang declared it would publish victims' data and break off ransom negotiations if anyone other than "respected journalist and researcher personalities" [sic]...

www.theregister.com

