Amazon's Initiatives To Beat Supply Chain Blues

Amazon might be the world’s largest retailer, but the e-commerce giant is facing the same supply chain issues and labor shortages as every other company across in industry. In its third quarter report shared on Thursday, Amazon missed earnings estimates. Net income for Q3 decreased to $3.2 billion, or $6.12 per diluted share, versus $6.3 billion in Q3 of 2020. This missed forecasts from analysts surveyed by Yahoo Finance, who predicted an EPS of $8.92. The hit to income was partly a result of costs related to inflation, labor shortages, and supply chain slowdowns. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said that while these...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO