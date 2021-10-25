CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon's Initiatives To Beat Supply Chain Blues

By Anusuya Lahiri
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) comforted shoppers and industry watchers that it's well-prepared to avoid supply chain challenges during the holiday season. Amazon's combination of planes, trucks, ships,...

