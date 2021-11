Sweetgreen, the Culver City salad chain that became a popular spot for the health-conscious set, filed to go public on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. Dependent on office workers darting in for leafy bowls on their lunch breaks, Sweetgreen struggled when the pandemic hit and shuttered workplaces. But the company has since bounced back. It revealed Monday in a filing for an initial public offering that its revenue for the year to date, as of September 26, spiked by about 51% to $243 million from the same period last year.

CULVER CITY, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO