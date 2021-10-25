CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden Has Few Options to Combat Surging Gas Prices as Voters Grow Concerned About Inflation

By Kayla Tausche, CNBC
NBC New York
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetail gas prices – averaging $3.38 per gallon on Oct. 25 – have risen roughly 50% in 2021, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. There are "no immediate plans" to tap into emergency reserves or limit energy exports outside the United States, the Energy Department told CNBC. Combined with price spikes across...

www.nbcnewyork.com

Boston Herald

Moore: Thank Biden & inflation for coming surge in strikes

If you think the supply chain problems, empty shelves in stores and higher inflation are problems now, wait a few weeks; they are likely to get worse. And this isn’t a result of hurricanes, the pandemic or other acts of nature. It’s all due to political incompetence that starts in the Oval Office.
LABOR ISSUES
AFP

US Fed set to begin stimulus taper amid sticky inflation

The Federal Reserve is set to begin removing a major plank of the stimulus policies it rolled out last year as the pandemic began, a sign of the progress the US economy has posted since the historic downturn. While the American central bank is always capable of surprises, its top officials have widely signaled that they will announce at their policy meeting next week the start of a drawback in their monthly purchases of bonds and securities, which they began as the economy collapsed in March 2020 to stop the crisis from becoming a catastrophe. The world's largest economy has undoubtedly come a long way from those dire days, but with an unpleasant passenger: inflation, which has spiked throughout much of this year, and caused some economists to name the Fed's easy money policies as an accessory. Fed Chair Jerome Powell could touch on these topics when he speaks following the two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting beginning Tuesday, and may also offer the central bank's latest views on the state of the recovery.
BUSINESS
State
Louisiana State
WEHT/WTVW

G-20 endorses global corporate minimum tax at Rome summit

ROME (AP) — Leaders of the world’s biggest economies on Saturday endorsed a global minimum tax on corporations, a linchpin of new international tax rules aimed at blunting the edge of fiscal paradises amid skyrocketing profits of some multinational businesses. The move by the Group of 20 summit in Rome was hailed by U.S. Treasury […]
ECONOMY
MSNBC

As Biden arrives in Europe, allies have a fear: Trump's possible return

The day Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election, "sighs of relief rippled through capitals" around the world. NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel reported, "As the results came through tonight, I started to watch the reaction coming in around the world, and people were reacting like the United States had overthrown a dictator, that democracy has been saved, that America's reputation had been saved."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
rigzone.com

Iran News Sends Oil Prices Lower

Rigzone's regular market watchers look at oil prices, the potential restart of Iran nuclear talks, Shell's pushback on breakup calls and more. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
New York Post

GOP blasts Biden for $450K per person payout to illegal immigrant families

Republican lawmakers are blasting reports that the Biden administration is discussing paying almost half a million dollars per person to illegal immigrants who were separated from their families at the southern border during the Trump administration — calling it “insanity,” “unacceptable” and a “slap in the face.”. First reported by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
NBC New York

Young Voters Didn't Turn Out for California's Recall: What That Means for Democrats in 2022

They aren’t the numbers Democrats wanted to see heading into a vital midterm year. New data obtained by NBCLX reveals turnout among voters aged 18-29 fell by nearly half for California’s September recall election, compared to the 2020 presidential election 10 months earlier. The share of ballots from those young adults fell to just 12% of the electorate, down from 17% last November, according to the secretary of state’s office.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Post

Thanks to Biden, Trump remains in the game

President Donald Trump’s grip on most Republicans remained firm even after the events of Jan. 6, but his standing with the general population cratered, as reflected by a Gallup approval rating of 34 percent as he left office. Just 4 percent of Democrats and 30 percent of independents approved of Trump as he departed.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC New York

Op-Ed: Historic International Tax Agreement at the G-20 Will Eliminate Destructive Race to the Bottom

This weekend, leaders of the G-20 joined 136 nations in total in endorsing an international tax agreement to make the global economy more fair and more productive. This historic deal will increase incentives to invest in workers and workplaces and ensure that large and profitable corporations do not escape taxation. Further, it demonstrates the power of diplomacy to enhance U.S. leadership around the world.
U.S. POLITICS
stardem.com

Mid-Shore upset with rising gas prices, inflation

EASTON — Jessica Beasley stuck the pump nozzle into her Chrysler’s gas tank and watched the price soar past $30 for her weekly fill up. Spending this much was rare: lately, Beasley was riding off $10 installments to fill up the tank of her small sedan. “I have been ten...
EASTON, MD
Axios

Progressives “bamboozled” by Biden meeting

President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi huffed and puffed Thursday, but it was progressives who threatened to blow the whole House down if their demands weren't met. Why it matters: The old guard leading the White House and Congress has learned for the second time in a month their pressure tactics no longer work with a new wave of Democrats. And in their high-stakes game of chicken, each is warning the other their demands could cost the party the White House and its congressional majorities.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC New York

Treasury Secretary Yellen Says Spending Bills Will Be Anti-Inflationary, Lowering Important Costs

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNBC on Friday that the administration's infrastructure spending proposal will lower inflation at a time when it is increasing rapidly. Speaking from Rome, she insisted that "what this package will do is lower some of the most important costs, what they pay for health care, for child care. It's anti-inflationary in that sense as well."
BUSINESS
schiffgold.com

As “Transitory” Inflation Persists More Companies Raising Prices to Offset Surging Costs

Consumers have been hit hard in the wallet by inflation this year, with CPI up 5.4% year-on-year in September. But consumer prices are only part of the inflation equation. Producers of goods and services also face rising prices in an inflationary environment. Producer price increases have been even more dramatic than the rise in CPI, and we’re starting to see those higher prices trickle down to consumers. This is yet another indication that inflation is far from “transitory.”
BUSINESS

