Travel

Triple A Says Make Holiday Travel Plans Now

WSJM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holidays are just around the corner and 41% of Michigan residents plan to travel for three days or more...

www.wsjm.com

mybuckhannon.com

Upshur County resident makes family travel planning a breeze

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A few years ago, local travel guru Kimberly Cabrera noticed that friends and family would often turn to her when booking vacations, especially to Walt Disney World, one of the Cabrera family’s favorite destinations. Now, the lifelong Upshur County resident and Disney expert offers free – yes,...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
martechseries.com

Travel Intent For 2022 Continues to Climb, While Consumers Remain Cautious About Holiday 2021 Plans

Zeta Global, a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently, today released Travel Intent trends ahead of the second consecutive holiday season during the COVID-19 pandemic. Marketing Technology News: Rockbird Media Unveils Digital Transformation Strategy for Latin American Countries. “Pet Friendly Hotels/Motels;...
TRAVEL
CBS New York

Want To Make Sure You Have Your Holiday Gifts On Time? Start Shopping Now, Retailers Say

BRONXVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Global supply chain delays might prove to be the biggest Grinch this holiday season. Stores are urging people to begin shopping now to avoid delays, and some are taking that advice. We’re not even past Halloween, yet retailers are already warning customers about holiday gift shortages. They say the threat of supply chain bottlenecks is no trick. “This year, it’s true, you really should start shopping now if you can,” said Liz Pollack, of the Cross County Center in Yonkers. Clogged ports, labor shortages and higher demand are impacting shipments of toys, electronics, apparel and more. At Cross County Shopping Center,...
BRONXVILLE, NY
State
Michigan State
9NEWS

49% of Coloradans have already booked holiday travel, AAA says

DENVER — Coloradans have already begun making their travel plans for the holiday season, according to new AAA Travel survey data. Nearly half (49%) of those surveyed in Colorado will have their holiday trips booked by the end of October, said AAA. "As the entire travel industry surges back to...
COLORADO STATE
#Triple A#Thanksgiving#Christmas
Pioneer Press

Here are four fun holiday events you can plan for now

Treats are at the ready and the Jack-O-Lanterns are carved. Must be time to start thinking about Christmas. After a pandemic year of drive-through events and cancellations, some of the big holiday events in the Twin Cities have announced their return for 2021. Here’s a look at some of what’s ahead.
SAINT PAUL, MN
959theriver.com

Chicago made the list of The Most Haunted Hotels Offering Scary Halloween Stays

Small, medium-size, and major cities dot Travelocity’s list of America’s most haunted hotels. They run from the Hotel Galvez in Galveston, Texas and the Hassayampa Inn in Prescott, Arizona to The Drake in Chicago and the Boston Omni Parker House, the oldest continuously operating hotel in the country. The Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC, Le Pavillon in New Orleans, and the Santa Maria Inn in Santa Maria, California round out the list. Rooms are still available for Halloween, if you dare.
CHICAGO, IL
Only In Colorado

Make Plans Now To Attend This Epic Mario Kart Pop-Up In Colorado

Who grew up either playing Mario Kart or watching their kids play Mario Kart?! *raises both hands* Arguably one of the most iconic video games, Mario Kart has long been a favorite for families everywhere, but have you ever wondered what it would be like to experience it in real life? Wonder no more, for Coloradans will soon be able to play real-life Mario Kart via this upcoming pop-up:
COLORADO STATE
