LaSata Small Business Award Goes To Ice Arena

Cornerstone Alliance is offering businesses in Benton Harbor free water testing as the city continues its efforts to replace old lead water lines that have led to some samples testing high. Eligible businesses are those located in a commercially-zoned building within the city of Benton Harbor. Villa Environmental Consultants and Huntington Bank, both located in Benton Harbor, are providing the resources for the testing. Cornerstone says the service is available immediately and results are returned within two weeks. A business can sign up for the testing by contacting Cornerstone Alliance. Cornerstone President Rob Cleveland says the organization believes the state and city will be able to take quick action to fix the lead issue, and the testing it’s offering will help bridge the gap. You can find out more at CStoneAlliance.org/testing.

BENTON HARBOR, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO