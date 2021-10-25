Canadian military lands in Iqaluit to assist with water crisis

The United States said Sunday it is "gravely concerned" about reports that Myanmar's security forces committed human rights violations and destroyed more than 100 homes as well as Christian churches in western Chin state. "These abhorrent attacks underscore the urgent need for the international community to hold the Burmese military accountable and take action to prevent gross violations and abuses of human rights, including by preventing the transfer of arms to the military," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement, using Myanmar's previous name. On Friday, local media and witnesses reported that junta troops had shelled the town of Thantlang after a confrontation with a local self-defense force. A fire then engulfed the town, destroying dozens of homes and structures -- including a Save the Children office, the London-based charity confirmed in a statement.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 5 HOURS AGO