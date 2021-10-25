CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian military lands in Iqaluit to assist with water crisis

By Nunatsiaq News
arctictoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least 20 members of the Canadian Armed Forces are on the ground in Iqaluit as part of the response to the city’s water emergency. Military personnel and equipment arrived on two flights — one on Saturday and another on Sunday, according to the Canadian Armed Forces Operations Twitter...

Comments / 0

