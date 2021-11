The Rams were up 31-3 against the Giants, which was the perfect time for Matthew Stafford to break out yet another one of his awesome no-look passes. This one went for a touchdown, too, as he hit Cooper Kupp in the flat for a 13-yard score. It was Stafford’s fourth touchdown pass of the game, putting the Rams up 38-3 over New York.

