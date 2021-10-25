Free Community Trick Or Treat Activities

When Fiddlesticks first opened the farm it was just a corn maze there was the big corn maze and a smaller easier maze for the kids. There were a few other activities but nothing like they have now. Fiddlesticks Farms is 10 acres full fun activities for the entire family. With concession stands, photo props and flower fields, you can spend the entire day out at Fiddlesticks. This will be the last weekend they will have fireworks on Saturday night. Since it's Halloween don't forget to dress up! You can sign up for the costume contest between 2pm and 4pm and the contest will begin at 4pm. You will also be able to trick or treat through the maze starting at 7:30pm. Please make sure only guests in FULL COSTUME are asking for candy. Parents are welcome & allowed to go through the maze with your kiddos! We do not haunt or spook our maze and would appreciate if guests in costume do not haunt or spook other guests.

HALLOWEEN ・ 5 DAYS AGO