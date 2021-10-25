The House From ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ Is for Sale and It’s a Total Dream Home

Bobby Bones is selling his luxurious home in the heart of downtown Nashville, and it could be yours — if you can afford its $2.85 million price tag, that is. The popular syndicated country radio host and television personality has listed his loft on 3rd Ave. in Music City, and pictures show a historic property that's been beautifully updated to include every conceivable luxury of city living. Bones' 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 3,183-square-foot unit is in a very centralized location right where all the action is downtown, with views of Nissan Stadium, Ascend Amphitheater, Printers Alley and the Batman Building.

REAL ESTATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO