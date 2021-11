When one of my customers initiated their server virtualization project several years ago, their main goal was to reduce power consumption to align with their nationwide initiative of energy conservation. One of their objectives was to showcase how much power they saved by virtualizing workloads. As the customers’ Technical Account Manager (TAM) I also took it on as one of my deliverables. I utilized VMware vRealize® Operations™ to build custom sustainability dashboards for showing carbon emission reduction. The project was a huge success! I shared the results with my TAM peers, and we began creating similar dashboards for other TAM customers.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO