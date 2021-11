JACKSON, Wyo. — Annual slash pile burning on the Bridger-Teton National Forest (BTNF) will continue through November announced officials on Thursday. “Pile burning will be ongoing throughout the next two weeks. The piles will be burned as long as the weather conditions allow,” said the Forest Service. “Crews will remain in the Phillips Ridge area to patrol and keep an eye out for creeping fire behavior and also remove any snags that might threaten the trails in the area. Please do not report.”

JACKSON, WY ・ 6 HOURS AGO