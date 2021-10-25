CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brendan Fraser reportedly joins ‘Batgirl’ cast as villainous Firefly

By Megan Armstrong
 6 days ago
Brendan Fraser has had quite a resurgence in 2021. Sipa USA

You should fear Brendan Fraser from now on.

"Brendan Fraser is set to join Leslie Grace in Warner Bros and DC Films’ Batgirl," Deadline's Justin Kroll exclusively reported Monday. "Although not confirmed, sources believe Fraser would play the supervillain Firefly in the pic. Jacob Scipio also recently joined the cast, with Grace on board to play Barbara Gordon, aka Batgirl. Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are helming."

Kroll added: "Fraser, the former Mummy star, has had quite the resurgence in 2021 that began with landing the lead role in Darren Aronofsky’s next film The Whale. After wrapping production on that, Martin Scorsese cast him for a key role in his next film Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. He was also recently seen in Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move."

Grace, who made her film-acting debut with In The Heights, was attached to the titular Batgirl role in late July after it had previously been reported that Haley Lu Richardson, Isabela Merced and Zoey Deutch were also up for the part.

