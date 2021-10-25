CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Texas Tech Fires Matt Wells

By Seth C
 6 days ago

247Sports

Oklahoma football: Lincoln Riley says Texas Tech firing of Matt Wells 'tough to hear'

Texas Tech made the Big 12's first coaching change of the football season on Monday when Red Raiders announced that they had fired coach Matt Wells, who was still amid his third season in charge in Lubbock. Offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie will serve as interim coach starting Saturday against No. 4 Oklahoma, which is led by former Texas Tech quarterback and assistant coach Lincoln Riley.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Manhattan Mercury

Chris Klieman: Matt Wells' dismissal at Texas Tech 'a bad deal'

On a number of occasions the past few years, Kansas State’s Chris Klieman has called Matt Wells one of his closest friends in the coaching profession. One link they shared — that of being an active Big 12 head coach — was severed Monday. Texas Tech dismissed Wells just past the midway point of his third season leading the program. Wells was 13-17 overall, and only 7-16 in conference games; he never won back-to-back contests in league play. Among Red Raider head coaches who spent more than one season in charge, Wells’ .433 winning percentage is the second-worst ever, ranking ahead of only Jerry Moore, who won 30.9% (16-37-2) of his outings from 1981 to 1985. The Red Raiders never made a bowl under Wells, going 4-8 in 2019 and 4-6 in last year’s pandemic-shortened season.
KANSAS STATE
Sonny Cumbie
chatsports.com

Texas Tech fires head coach Matt Wells after 13-17 record, names Sonny Cumbie interim coach

Texas Tech football coach Matt Wells has been fired after two-plus seasons in charge. The school announced Monday that it is relieving Wells of his duties effective immediately, and as a replacement named Sonny Cumbie, who played quarterback at Texas Tech for Mike Leach between 2000 and 2004, as the interim head coach. Cumbie served as an assistant at Tech between 2009 and 2013, then left for TCU. He returned again this season as offensive coordinator.
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Breaking: Texas Tech Makes Official Decision On Head Coach Matt Wells

Wells's dismissal comes as the Red Raiders are 5—3 this season and most recently surrendered a 14-point lead against Kansas State. They are 2—3 since starting quarterback Tyler Shough suffered a shoulder injury vs. Texas. According to Engel, offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie is expected to be named the school's interim...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Texas Tech fires coach Wells after 2-plus mediocre seasons

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech never made the Top 25 in two-plus seasons under Matt Wells, and hasn’t been higher than 24th since predecessor Kliff Kingsbury’s splashy debut eight years ago. Athletics director Kirby Hocutt, who hired and fired them both, again is looking for a coach to get...
NFL
#Texas Tech#American Football
thedailytexan.com

Notes on the coach: Texas Tech HC Matt Wells still looking for first career win over Texas

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared as part of the September 24 Double Coverage flipbook. Texas Tech continues the quest for its first win over Texas under third-year head coach Matt Wells. The 2021 season is Wells’ ninth season as an NCAA head coach and he currently holds a 55-48 record. Wells and the Raiders are looking to upset the Longhorns on Saturday after coming close to doing so in 2020 during a 56-63 shootout.
TEXAS STATE
oklahoman.com

Tramel's ScissorTales: Why Texas Tech fired Matt Wells & how Garrett Riley could be SMU's coach

Texas Tech fired football coach Matt Wells on Monday, and Wells probably can thank Kansas for his demise. Not Tech losing to the Jayhawks back in 2019. That’s old news. But KU scared the Sooners last Saturday, almost pulling off a monumental upset, before OU prevailed 35-23. And Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt, who clearly wanted a coaching change, probably figured he couldn’t take any chances. Better not risk letting Wells’ Red Raiders upset the Sooners.
COLLEGE SPORTS
stakingtheplains.com

10 Things: Oklahoma 52, Texas Tech 21

2. Silver Lining? Rob Breaux tweeted after the game that the final score of 52-21 was the closest score between these two teams since 2018, which speaks to the uneven nature of these two teams for the last year of the Kingsbury and all of the Wells era. That sort of speaks to the idea that Texas Tech hasn’t been able to keep things close for four year running and that Kirby Hocutt was right to dismiss Matt Wells. Getting boat-raced for at least three games this year (Texas, TCU, and now Oklahoma) is not an indication that this team is headed in the right direction. I would wholeheartedly acknowledge that this loss really can’t be pinned on Wells, but I don’t think that with him at the helm things would have been that much closer.
OKLAHOMA STATE
