Report: Texas Tech Fires Matt Wells

2. Silver Lining? Rob Breaux tweeted after the game that the final score of 52-21 was the closest score between these two teams since 2018, which speaks to the uneven nature of these two teams for the last year of the Kingsbury and all of the Wells era. That sort of speaks to the idea that Texas Tech hasn’t been able to keep things close for four year running and that Kirby Hocutt was right to dismiss Matt Wells. Getting boat-raced for at least three games this year (Texas, TCU, and now Oklahoma) is not an indication that this team is headed in the right direction. I would wholeheartedly acknowledge that this loss really can’t be pinned on Wells, but I don’t think that with him at the helm things would have been that much closer.

