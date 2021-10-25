CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiker lost on mountain for 24 hours did not answer rescuer calls because he ‘did not recognize the number’

By Robert Pandolfino
 6 days ago

LEADVILLE, Co, (WFLA) – A hiker who got lost on a Colorado mountain for about 24 hours ignored calls from rescue crews because he didn’t recognize the phone number, officials said.

The hiker was reported missing last week after they never returned from a trek on Mount Elbert in Colorado, according to Lake County Search and Rescue .

Mount Elbert is the highest peak in the state of Colorado at 14,400 feet.

After hours of combing the Rocky Mountain terrain without luck, the search team returned at 3 a.m. the next morning.

LCSAR officials said a team of three searchers went back out at 7 a.m. on Oct. 19 to check an area where hikers often lose their way, but learned around 9:30 a.m. that the hiker had managed to return on their own.

“The subject stated they’d lost the trail around nightfall and spent the night searching for the trail, and once on the trail, bounced around onto different trails trying to locate the proper trailhead, finally reaching their car the next morning, approximately 24 hours after they’d started their hike, LCASR officials said in the release. “They had no idea that SAR was out looking for them.”

The search and rescue team asked people not to judge the hiker’s decision to ignore the calls, adding that common sense in hindsight is not often obvious to someone alone, lost and panicking.

They had the following message for Mount Elbert visitors: “If you’re overdue according to your itinerary, and you start getting repeated calls from an unknown number, please answer the phone; it may be a SAR team trying to confirm you’re safe!”

