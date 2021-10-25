CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Police: Mother of 3 abandoned children found living with skeletal remains interviewed, released

By Victoria Lopez
ValleyCentral
 6 days ago

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The mother of the three abandoned children found living with their sibling’s skeletal remains has been questioned, and released.

On Sunday at approximately 3:15 p.m., Harris County Deputies went to complete a welfare check to an apartment complex after a 15-year-old called and said his younger brother had been dead for a year and was in the next room.

Deputies responded to the call and found the teen with two of his younger brothers, ages 10 and 7, living in bad conditions at the complex located at 3500 block of Green Crest in Houston.

Gonzalez said the children appeared to be malnourished and showed signs of physical injury.

The Harris County Sheriffs Office confirmed Monday morning that the skeletal remains discovered with the children belonged to their 9-year-old sibling.

The 15-year-old reported to Harris County Sheriff that his parents have not lived in the apartment for months, according to an NBC affiliate KPRC.

All of the children were transported to the hospital to be assessed and treated for their injuries.

They are now in the custody of Child Protective Services and Gonzalez said everyone is working together to provide the boys the support they need.

Child protective services released a statement to an NBC affiliate KPRC regarding the three children.

Child Protective Services is currently investigating alongside law enforcement to ensure the immediate safety of the children. The children are being evaluated at an area hospital and the Department of Family and Protective Services is seeking emergency custody of all three boys.

Child Protective Services

The investigation is ongoing.

ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

