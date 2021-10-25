CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bears’ Nagy understands beating by Bucs doesn’t scream unity

By ANDREW SELIGMAN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JuwJ7_0ccJepiN00
1 of 3

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy insisted he understands why his comments about the team’s closeness and unity might ring hollow to those on the outside.

A 38-3 beatdown by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t exactly scream togetherness. It showed just how wide the gap between the Bears and the reigning Super Bowl champions is.

“I do, I absolutely get that,” Nagy said Monday. “I 100% understand that.”

The Bears (3-4) will try to steady themselves after back-to-back losses to rival Green Bay and the Buccaneers when they host San Francisco this week. But the past two games have been rough. They went from having Aaron Rodgers screaming “I still own you! I still own you!” to fans at Soldier Field in yet another loss to their rivals to simply getting blown away as soon as they stepped on the field at Tampa Bay.

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields committed five turnovers behind an overwhelmed offensive line, and the Bears suffered their most lopsided loss since Nagy was hired in 2018. That didn’t stop the coach from saying afterward the team had “become as close as we have the last 24, 48 hours.”

Culture has been a buzzword around Halas Hall particularly since chairman George McCaskey cited it when announcing after last season Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace were being retained. But it’s not translating into wins.

The Bears went 8-8 in 2020 for the second straight year since the 2018 team won the NFC North at 12-4. And the blowout in Tampa Bay was another low for a team that delivered one of the worst offensive performances the NFL has seen with 47 yards in a loss at Cleveland last month.

The Bears trailed 21-0 in the first quarter and fell by their widest margin since a 55-14 thumping at Green Bay on Nov. 9, 2014.

Fields, who threw three interceptions and lost two fumbles, wasn’t sure what to make of it all.

“I’ve never been in this position,” he said. “Where I’m losing. So I don’t know how to feel. My only reaction to this is just to keep working. I’m not angry at all. At the end of the day, it happened. We have bad days. Y’all have bad days. And y’all can either get depressed. Or y’all can get up the next day and go to work.”

In two years at Ohio State following his transfer from Georgia, the Buckeyes were a combined 20-2. Their only losses were to Clemson in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl and Alabama in the national championship game in January.

Fields, 2-3 as Chicago’s starter, was 22 of 32 for 184 yards. He was sacked four more times, giving him league highs with 22 for 179 yards.

The Bears consistently put their defense in tough spots, and the Buccaneers took advantage of the short fields.

Adding to Chicago’s woes are COVID-19 issues that have gripped the team the past two weeks. They had four players on the COVID-19 list, including star linebacker Robert Quinn and veteran tight end Jimmy Graham, and Nagy announced Monday he tested positive.

WHAT’S WORKING

The kicking game. Not much was working for the Bears against Tampa Bay. But Cairo Santos made his lone field-goal attempt, hitting a 28-yarder to give him 35 consecutive regular-season conversions and extend his club record.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

The offense. The Bears were the only team averaging more yards rushing per game than passing through Sunday. And they ranked 30th in the NFL in scoring at 14.4 points on average.

STOCK UP

Running back Khalil Herbert. The rookie had another solid outing, with a season-high 100 yards on 18 carries facing the NFL’s stingiest run defense. That gave him 272 yards the past three games with David Montgomery (sprained knee) sidelined, and 279 on the season.

STOCK DOWN

WR Allen Robinson. After being targeted four times and catching just two passes for 16 yards, Robinson has 23 receptions for 250 yards. That’s well off his pace last season, when he finished with a career-high 102 catches for 1,250 yards. Robinson has been dealing with an ankle injury.

INJURED

The Bears announced no injuries during the game, though they did place LB Caleb Johnson and RT Elijah Wilkinson on the COVID-19 list on Sunday.

KEY NUMBER

11 — touchdowns the Bears have this season, tied with Houston for 30th in the league. That includes an interception return by linebacker Roquan Smith.

The Bears host the San Francisco 49ers this week.

___

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Is Matt Nagy losing the Bears locker room?

Perhaps one of the most impressive accomplishments for head coach Matt Nagy in his four seasons with the Bears is how he hasn’t managed to lose the locker room. Especially given he hasn’t been able to do his job effectively while demanding the same from his players. Even as the...
NFL
USA Today

Bear Necessities: Enough is enough with the Matt Nagy era

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day. The Chicago Bears were humiliated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 35-point blowout loss in front of most of the country. The Bears have become the laughing stock of the NFL — and that includes the 0-7 Detroit Lions.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
theScore

Bears' Nagy tests positive for COVID-19

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Monday. Nagy, who is vaccinated, joins four players on the team's COVID list. Robert Quinn, Jimmy Graham, Elijah Wilkinson, and Caleb Johnson are currently in quarantine. The Bears are now in enhanced mitigation protocol due to the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Aaron Rodgers
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears postgame observations: Brady, Bucs crush Fields, Nagy

The Bears taking an L against the Bucs, in Tampa Bay, was not unexpected this week. But losing in such embarrassing fashion, for the second time this season was a bit more of a surprise. Matt Nagy’s team was completely outmatched in each phase of the game, which makes writing an “observations” column difficult. Instead, let’s go over the biggest problems on offense, defense and then one sliver of a silver lining.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Matt Nagy praised team closeness after blowout loss to Bucs, and Bears fans put him on blast

The Chicago Bears were humiliated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in front of most of the country in a 38-3 loss that shined a brighter light on the problem that is Matt Nagy. Chicago’s offense, in Year 4, continues to get worse with each passing season, and Sunday’s performance rivaled their disappointment against the Cleveland Browns earlier this season.
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

After another ejection, Matt Nagy says Bears can’t fall into ‘trap’

TAMPA, Fla. — With the Bears down 35-3 Sunday, the Buccaneers looked poised to score again late in the third quarter. After Bucs running back Ronald Jones ran four yards to the Bears’ 3, defensive lineman Bilal Nichols punched center Ryan Jensen in the facemask. Nichols was ejected. The Bears...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Bucs#American Football#Ap#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NBC Chicago

Matt Nagy's Understands Bears Fans' Frustration With Bad Offense

Nagy knows it's time for Bears to put up or shut up originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Matt Nagy gets it. He and the Bears have been preaching an explosive, dynamic, exciting offense in Chicago for nearly four years now, and there’s nothing to show for it. Instead of deep bombs and big plays, it’s been bad sacks and three-and-outs. Instead of high-scoring games, it’s been a lot of historically bad performances. So if you’re tired of hearing Nagy talk about the “whys” and talk about progress and talk, talk, talk, he understands your frustration.
NFL
letsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Bears Announce Nagy's Status For Sunday.

The Chicago Bears have been hit hard the last two weeks with COVID positives. Both players and coaches have had to quarantine over the last two including some key players. The Bears announced yesterday that linebacker Robert Quinn had cleared protocol and today the team announced head coach Matt Nagy's status for Sunday.
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Bears’ Matt Nagy Won’t Coach Tomorrow

Matt Nagy won’t be on the sideline tomorrow vs. the 49ers. The Bears announced that their head coach is still quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19 and won’t coach Sunday’s game. Nagy tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, so it’s not a surprise that he remains in COVID protocol....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Q&A: Will GM Ryan Pace be a seller at the trade deadline? Has Alex Bars earned more playing time? Are the McCaskeys as appalled as fans are?

There were few positives to take away from the Chicago Bears’ 38-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7, and that’s reflected in this week’s Bears mailbag. Brad Biggs takes a swing at questions about Ryan Pace’s and Matt Nagy’s job security, Justin Fields’ body language — and the rarely seen white-on-white uniform combination. Will the Bears be sellers at the trade deadline? — ...
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears announce Matt Nagy will not coach vs. 49ers

Matt Nagy will not coach the Bears on Sunday against the 49ers. The team announced on Saturday that Nagy remains in the COVID-19 protocol, so special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will take the reins. The Bears won’t be caught off guard by this news however. On Friday, Nagy said he has been working with Tabor and his other coaches all week to help him prepare for this possibility.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

635K+
Followers
338K+
Post
292M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy