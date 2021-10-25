Dozens of police, firefighters protest COVID-19 shot mandate outside Chicago City Council meeting

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Chicago's vaccine mandate for city employees was discussed on the periphery of today's City Council meeting on the budget.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot's 2022 budget is so far moving smoothly toward final passage Wednesday, but there was some attention to other things at this meeting.

Dozens of police, firefighters and others protested outside against the COVID-19 vaccine mandate now in effect.

Capt. Scott Troogstad of the Chicago Fire Department was among them.

"I'm more against being told that I have to get it than I am against the vaccine itself. Although, I don't want the vaccine. Believe me. We've dealt with COVID for almost two years now. I've been sick with COVID. There's no reason for me to have it," Troogstad told WBBM Newsradio.

An ordinance proposed by Ald. Silvana Tabares and Ald. Anthony Napolitano would repeal the mandate and say that it should be the City Council which decides such things.

Police union president John Catanzara said he expects the mayor to squash that attempt.