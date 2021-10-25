LSU falters again, Ole Miss rises in the USA TODAY Sports FBS re-rank

Everything was pointing upwards following the win over the Florida Gators just two Saturdays ago. However, what has plagued this team for most of the season popped up once again.

The team climbed to No. 42 in last week’s ranking after that 49-42 shootout win over the Gators. It appears they have come back to reality a bit following the 31-17 loss to Ole Miss. The game not being anywhere close to the final margin of victory.

This week’s version from Paul Myerberg saw the team fall behind the likes of Mississippi State, Houston, Louisville, and Boston College. A fellow disappointing team in the Clemson Tigers sits just a spot ahead of them.

1

Georgia Bulldogs (7-0)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: No. 1

Change From Last Week: No Change

2

Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1)

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: No. 3

Change Froom Last Week: No Change

3

Ole Miss Rebels (6-1)

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: No. 10

Change From Last Week: +2

4

Kentucky Wildcats (6-1)

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: No. 13

Change From Last Week: No Change

5

Texas A&M Aggies (6-2)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: No. 16

Change From Last Week: +3

6

Auburn Tigers (5-2)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: No. 22

Change From Last Week: +1

7

Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: No. 31

Change From Last Week: No Change

8

Florida Gators (4-3)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: No. 36

Change From Last Week: -1

9

Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-3)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: No. 42

Change From Last Week: +2

10

LSU Tigers (4-4)

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: No. 46

Change From Last Week: -4

11

Tennessee Volunteers (4-4)

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: No. 47

Change From Last Week: No Change

12

Missouri Tigers (3-4)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: No. 68

Change From Last Week: +1

13

South Carolina Gamecocks (4-4)

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: No. 90

Change From Last Week: -4

14

Vanderbilt Commodores (2-6)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: No. 115

Change From Last Week: No Change