LSU falters again, Ole Miss rises in the USA TODAY Sports FBS re-rank
Everything was pointing upwards following the win over the Florida Gators just two Saturdays ago. However, what has plagued this team for most of the season popped up once again.
The team climbed to No. 42 in last week’s ranking after that 49-42 shootout win over the Gators. It appears they have come back to reality a bit following the 31-17 loss to Ole Miss. The game not being anywhere close to the final margin of victory.
This week’s version from Paul Myerberg saw the team fall behind the likes of Mississippi State, Houston, Louisville, and Boston College. A fellow disappointing team in the Clemson Tigers sits just a spot ahead of them.
