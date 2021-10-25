CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate hopeful Franken offering ‘inventiveness’ in 2022 challenge to Grassley

By JAMES LYNCH Gazette Des Moines Bureau
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS — Retired Admiral Michael Franken thinks Iowans are looking for a U.S. senator with a sense of “inventiveness” to turn progressive goals into policies that span myriad issues facing the nation, including the political divide that makes taking action seemingly impossible. One of five candidates for the...

