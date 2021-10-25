Senate hopeful Franken offering ‘inventiveness’ in 2022 challenge to Grassley

Representatives of U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley will be holding office hours in Calhoun and Sac County next week. Regional Director, Jacob Bossman, will be available to meet with constituents on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at the city offices in Rockwell City from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and then at City Hall in Sac City from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. that same afternoon. Senator Grassley will NOT be in attendance. “My top priority is serving the people of Iowa,” Grassley says. “Traveling office hours held by my staff is one way of doing that. My staff helps Iowans with issues they may have with the federal government. I encourage anyone experiencing problems to stop by staff office hours in their area. Iowans can also reach out directly to any of my offices throughout the year.” Regional Directors can assist residents in resolving issues with things such as Social Security payments, military service matters, immigration cases and more. Assistance is also available through Grassley’s website, a link to which is included below. The meetings will follow the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CADC) and participants must also adhere to local guidelines.

SAC COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO