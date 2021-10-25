CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

What’s the most recognizable TV theme song in America?

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zQs1S_0ccJc3eq00

( ABC4 ) – What’s your favorite television show theme song?

Television theme songs have a tall order — being catchy enough to remember, while capturing the mood of an entire series — all in the span of 30 seconds, give or take.

When done right, the catchiest theme songs have carved their own place in the pop-culture pantheon. With just a few notes, theme songs can trigger instant deja vu, transporting us back into the world of our favorite fictional characters.

The power of theme songs was put to the test in a new survey of around 2,200 Americans. The study aimed to see which theme songs they could correctly guess after hearing a 10-second clip.

As the results came in, the winner of the most recognizable theme song was crowned. So which show came out on top?

Correct answer?: What is “Jeopardy!”
Over 76% of respondents correctly guessed this quiz show’s iconic tune.

Foodie heaven: Utah provides an underrated restaurant experience, here are some of the best

Trailing just behind “Jeopardy!” are three show tunes locked in a dead tie at 71%. Those runner-ups include the clap-laden theme song from the ‘90s sitcom “Friends,” the plucky bass-slapping opener for “Seinfeld” and the cheery symphonic masterpiece of America’s favorite animated family, “The Simpsons.”

Tied for third place is the iconic Will Smith rap from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and the stirring composition from long-running legal drama “Law and Order.” Surprisingly, the survey showed only 42% of respondents correctly guessed the orchestral opener from fantasy drama “Game of Thrones” despite its massive viewership.

Rounding out the top 10 is quirky Fox comedy “New Girl”, the ’90s sitcom “Family Matters,” and the animated Nickelodeon series “Rugrats.” The least recognized theme song with only 22% recognition among respondents was forensic science procedural “Bones.”

(Courtesy of USDirect)

To check out the full report, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
MovieWeb

Bidding Farewell to the TV Show Theme Song

Last week we lost Peter Scolari. His passing was a loss felt by generations of people who admired him and his work. We also saw Michael J. Fox celebrating his 20th anniversary for his foundation dedicated to Parkinson's research which has reached $1billion towards finding a cure to the disease. Both, the stories of Scolari's passing and Fox's continuing battle, turned me to reminiscing on their careers and returning to the classics that found us falling in love with the young actors in the 80s. Mixed with the stories of loss and triumph, I pushed play on an episode of Bosom Buddies. The montage of the show mixed with the introduction of the characters set to the music of Billy Joel's 'My Life' had my eyes prickling with tears.
TV & VIDEOS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

TV Q&A: What was the James Bond movie with the best song ever?

Q • I saw a list recently of the best songs in James Bond movies, and there was no mention of the best Bond song ever, “We Have All the Time in the World”! I forgot the name of the movie, but I’m pretty sure that Bond gets married, his wife gets killed and his last words to her are “We had all the time in the world.” Please tell me the name of that Bond movie.
WWE
95.5 KLAQ

Poll: What’s the Best Ghost Song? – Vote Now

What's the best Ghost song? That’s what we want to find out from you in this week’s Loudwire Nights Artist of the Week poll!. Each week, we’ll be asking you to choose your favorite track from a list of 10 of the biggest songs from the next Artist of the Week's catalog.
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Can you name that TV theme song?

MILWAUKEE - If you've watched any new sitcoms or dramas lately, you've probably realized they don't have theme songs. Gino Salomone talks about the real reason many in the industry say TV theme songs have gone by the wayside. Plus, he quizzes the host with a game of Name That Theme Song!
MILWAUKEE, WI
TrendHunter.com

TV Show-Themed Streetwear

Emotionally Unavailable, a streetwear label founded by Edison Chen and Kybum Lee, has partnered with Netflix to release a new clothing line based on 'Squid Game.' In order to promote the new line, the fashion brand tapped famous American jeweler Ben Baller after numerous online memes surfaced joking that Baller looked like the series' protagonist.
APPAREL
Anime News Network

'Goodbye, Don Glees!' Anime Film's Promo Video Reveals, Previews Alexandros' Theme Song

Director Atsuko Ishizuka, Yuuki Kaji to appear at Tokyo Int'l Film Festival. The official website for Atsuko Ishizuka and Madhouse's original anime film Goodbye, Don Glees! announced on Wednesday that rock band Alexandros performs the film's theme song "Rock the World." The website streamed a promotional video that previews the song:
MOVIES
bizjournals

The tunes that 2021's BBJ 40 Under 40 honorees called their theme songs

Two people chose Frank Sinatra’s self-assured anthem “My Way.” Others chose pump-up songs, such as those you might hear as a Red Sox player walks up to the plate — think “Eye of the Tiger” and “I’m Shipping Up to Boston.”. This year's Boston Business Journal 40 Under 40 were...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theme Songs#Television#Americans#Seinfeld#Nickelodeon
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in November and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Cowboy Bebop” (available November 19) Why Should I Watch? Calling the original anime “Cowboy Bebop” a cult classic doesn’t quite do justice to its impact on animation, television, and culture at large. Hajime Yatate’s neo-noir space western originally ran in the late ’90s, hopping across two Japanese TV networks to air its 26 episodes before becoming the first anime title to premiere on Adult Swim here in the States (circa 2001). Often referred to as a bridge for animation fans to invest in anime, as well as Western audiences to appreciate a medium originated in the East, “Cowboy Bebop” is...
TV SERIES
talentrecap.com

Brooke Simpson Releases First Song After ‘America’s Got Talent’

The time has finally come, Brooke Simpson officially released her first single since America’s Got Talent. This singer hoped to win the show to become the first indigenous pop , but this really proves she didn’t need to win the show to be successful. Today, Brooke premiered her first single since the AGT finale and let me be the first to tell you, it’s a bop!
MUSIC
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: Howard's favorite 'Bond' songs

For this Cheap Eats, we're at the Ala Moana Center food court at a restaurant called SingMaTei. Joining us is international chef Will Chen. Antioxidants could be a tool to fight cancer and restore coral. Business Report: Southwest plans to keep unvaccinated employees on the job. Updated: 4 hours ago.
LIFESTYLE
FingerLakes1

Inside America’s most unique games

The United States has no shortage of unique oddities—especially those related to history. Across the country, it seems every small town has its own special legacy of traditions, whether being home to the world’s largest rocking chair (Casey, Illinois) or the resting place of a famous person like Jesse James (Kearney, Missouri).
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
officialcharts.com

The top Halloween-themed songs revealed

Whether your out partying in costume or staying in to scare trick or treaters, Halloween requires a spooky soundtrack. What better place to start than with the most popular - old and new?. Which songs constitute as Halloween appropriate music is, of course, up for debate. But whether it's the...
MUSIC
kiss951.com

Top 12 List of America’s Most Instagrammed Museums

I’ve never been to the MET Museum, but now it’s on my list. You can capture the perfect Instagram moment while posing at the top of a majestic staircase or whilst gazing at an iconic painting in an art museum. But what are the most picturesque destinations in the U.S.? We’ve got you covered.
MUSEUMS
ABC4

Netflix announces new 2021 holiday film lineup

(ABC4) – Although Halloween is still fresh on our minds, the looming candy-cane scented shadow of Christmas officially kicks into full gear on November 1 — at least on Netflix. As original, made-for-TV holiday films become a modern tradition led by the endless slate of Hallmark holiday films, streaming platform Netflix has been joining the […]
TV & VIDEOS
Cinema Blend

Christmas Movies and TV Schedule 2021: What's Streaming And Airing On TV

Well, folks, it’s already that time of year again! The weather is getting chilly, the nights are getting longer, and we can now break out our blankets and warm beverages to cozy up on the couch to watch some great Christmas movies and specials on TV. If holiday programming is your thing, then you probably know that the last few months of every year bring a wealth of classics (like A Charlie Brown Christmas) back to our screens, along with dozens upon dozens of new entries, like this year’s offerings from Hallmark, Own, Lifetime and other networks and streamers confirm.
TV & VIDEOS
ABC4

ABC4

1K+
Followers
512
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy