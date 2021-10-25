CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Colonels dominate on road for sweep over HBU

By Richie Mills
WGNO
WGNO
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uxz9b_0ccJauzA00

HOUSTON, Texas  – The second meeting between the Nicholls State University football team and HBU was eerily similar to the first matchup as the Colonels racked up over 300 yards on the ground while the defense stifled the Huskies in a 44-14 victory Saturday night at Husky Field.

Nicholls (3-4, 2-2 SLC) outgained HBU in the first meeting in total yards, 650-182, and had another lopsided advantage Saturday at 572-157. The Colonels had their second-highest output rushing, 347 yards, trailing only the 421 yards vs. HBU on Oct. 2 in Thibodaux. The Red and Gray had three 100-yard rushers in that game and featured two Saturday, highlighted by career highs from Lindsey Scott Jr. (161 yards) and Collin Guggenheim (123).

Like in the previous meeting, lightning interrupted the game and kickoff was delayed an hour.

After turnovers on its first two possessions, Nicholls used two long Scott touchdown runs (42 and 46 yards) and two Tyreke Boyd interceptions, one returned for a score, to take a commanding 27-7 lead in the first quarter. The Colonels outgained HBU in the period, 256 to 1, as the Huskies scored on a kick return by Tyson Thompson.

Nicholls scored just three points in the second on a 32-yard field goal by Gavin Lasseigne . Before the break, HBU cut the deficit to 30-14 after their longest drive of the night, 10 plays for 71 yards, scoring on a 6-yard catch by Jaylon Coleman from Orion Olivas.

The defense pitched a shutout in the second half. Nicholls started the third quarter by forcing a three-and-out, then Dai’Jean Dixon hauled in his 34 th career touchdown reception for a 37-14 advantage. It also gave Dixon 210 points scored for his career, tying the program record with three other players.

In the fourth, the Colonels grinded out a 10-play, 95-yard scoring drive with Guggenheim punching it in from a yard out for the second time in as many weeks. With the top two running backs sidelined with injuries, Julien Gums and John Carrington III , and Marquese Albert leaving the game early with an injury, Guggenheim was the workhorse, toting the ball 22 times for a 5.6 yard-per-carry average. Freshman Jake Dalmado also saw his first action, rushing for 52 yards on six carries.

The defense was in the backfield most of the game, racking up nine tackles for loss with four sacks. Houston native Quinton Sharkey had two TFLs while Perry Ganci totaled 1.5 sacks. Jamiran James and Johmel Jolla Jr. also each had a sack. Along with his two interceptions, Boyd led the team with six tackles.

On special teams, Craig Walker averaged 46.8 yards per punt and had a long of 55 yards. Logan Scott helped the net average with two big tackles on returns.

Dixon totaled five receptions for 56 yards – all in the second half. Dontaze Costly led the team with 70 yards on five catches, scoring on a 35-yard pass in the endzone before the conclusion of the first quarter. Along with his career day on the ground, Scott completed 18 of 27 passes for 214 yards and two scores.

UP NEXT
Nicholls will return home for a rivalry game against Northwestern State. Kickoff at John L. Guidry Stadium is scheduled for noon.

{Courtesy: geauxcolonels.com}

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Was Stunned By 1 Result On Saturday

Few national pundits have been as critical of Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers than Kirk Herbstreit. He had no problem eating crow on Saturday afternoon, though. LSU had been the talk of the college football world for all the wrong reasons heading into Saturday’s SEC clash against No. 20 Florida. Ed Orgeron was presumably on the hot seat and the Tigers were down plenty of starters because of injuries.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Lee Corso Names The 4 Best Teams In College Football Right Now

On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Spun

Look: What Baylor Fans Chanted At Texas After Win

Baylor fans trolled Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns following the Bears’ 31-24 win in Waco on Saturday afternoon. Texas took a 21-10 lead in the third quarter before Baylor came storming back to win 31-24. It was yet another ugly second-half collapse from the Longhorns with Sarkisian at the helm. Unfortunately, that’s become a trend.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyson Thompson
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nicholls State University#Colonels#American Football#Hbu#Slc#Orion Olivas
On3.com

NCAA announces punishment for NFL assistant coach Charlie Strong

Charlie Strong was just handed down a fairly significant punishment from the NCAA from various infractions during his time as the South Florida head football coach. On Friday, the NCAA issued a media release outlining a wide array of violations committed by both the football and women’s basketball programs while Strong was employed as the Bulls’ front man.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Coach’s Brutal Decision Last Night

Colorado State had Utah State on the ropes on Friday night, but a foolish mistake in the closing seconds ultimately cost the Rams the game. After Colorado State gained 15 yards on a third-and-1o, the field goal unit rushed onto the field. However, that wasn’t necessary since there were 11 seconds remaining and Colorado State could’ve spiked the ball to stop the clock.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Steve Sarkisian Sends Clear Message After Another Texas Loss

The Texas Longhorns aren’t back under Steve Sarkisian. Well, at least not yet. On Saturday, the program’s losing streak was extended to three games. Texas began this year with a promising 4-1 record. Unfortunately, it’s been all downhill ever since the Longhorns blew their double-digit lead against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Showdown.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Crowd At Kickoff For NFL Game Today

The New York Jets have just three wins since 2020 and have looked absolutely terrible in nearly all of their losses. So it should be no big shock that their terrible play finally has fans unwilling to shell out the cash to see them play. Just before kickoff of today’s...
NFL
Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Is Ed Orgeron hinting at a forfeit of next week’s Alabama game?

Happy Thursday, everyone. As you well know, Alabama is set to face LSU following this weekend’s bye. Lame duck coach Ed Orgeron made some pretty alarming comments yesterday. The LSU Tigers have so few players available because of injuries that they will be unable to hold a full football practice Wednesday, coach Ed Orgeron told reporters during a conference call.
ALABAMA STATE
WGNO

WGNO

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
473K+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy