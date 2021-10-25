CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise Police Respond to Active Shooter at Towne Square Mall

By Mateo
98.3 The Snake
98.3 The Snake
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Breaking news is still developing in the Treasure Valley this afternoon after reports of an Active Shooter have been shared by the Boise Police Department. In the tweet, the Boise Police Department is urging people to stay away from the mall area. While we are still waiting for details...

983thesnake.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
98.3 The Snake

Family of Slain Rupert Man Hopes to Return Body to Mexico

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The family of a man who lived in Rupert killed Monday by an active shooter at the Boise mall hopes to return his body back to Mexico for funeral and burial services. A GoFundMe.com account has been set up for 49-year-old Robert Padilla Arguelles who had been shot while on an escalator at the Boise Towne Square Mall on Monday afternoon, according to Boise Police Department. According to the GoFundMe page, Padilla Arguelles lived with his brother and brother-in-law while working in Idaho. The family told the Idaho Statesman he lived part-time in Idaho and Zacatecas, Mexico. Padilla Arguelles was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center but died shortly after.
RUPERT, ID
98.3 The Snake

Rupert Man Killed in Boise Mall Shooting

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Ada County Coroner has identified the two victims of Monday's Boise mall shooting, among them a Rupert man, in addition, the suspect assailant died at the hospital. Coroner Dotti Owens identified 49-year-old Roberto Padilla Arguelles as one of the people shot inside the Boise Towne Square mall. He had been taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center where life-saving measures were attempted. Rupert was his listed place of residency. The other victim is 26-year-old Joseph Acker, of Caldwell. Social media posts by family said Joseph was a security guard at the mall and is a transgender woman known as Joe. Pictures circulating on social media show Acker in military uniform.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
98.3 The Snake

6,000 Fentanyl Pills Recovered, Six arrested in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Six people are behind bars facing charges related to a major fentanyl drug bust in Twin Falls Tuesday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, in cooperation with Twin Falls County law enforcement, Mini-Cassia Task Force, and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, a warrant arrest was served at a west Twin Falls home. The six people are facing both state and federal drug crimes. Six thousand fentanyl pills were recovered along with $100,000 in cash. ISP said this is an ongoing investigation. More to come...
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Fort Hall Man Sentenced for Murder of 23-year-old Man

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A 27-year-old Fort Hall man will spend a little more than 27 years in federal prison for stabbing and dumping the body of another young man on an Idaho tribal reservation in 2018. The U.S. District Attorney's office for Idaho announced Justin Beasley was sentenced to a little more than 27 years behind bars on second-degree murder for the death of 23-year-old Austin Pevo. A jury trial convicted Beasley earlier in August. Acting U.S. Attorney Gonzalez said in a prepared statement, “Prosecuting violent crimes in Indian Country is a priority for my office, and I hope this sentence brings some amount of closure and justice to the victim’s family.”
FORT HALL, ID
98.3 The Snake

Hole in Interstate Bridge Near Heyburn Forces Closure

HEYBURN, Idaho (KLIX)-Transportation crews had to partially shut down a bridge on the interstate near Heyburn after a hole developed in the roadway. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, the outside lane of westbound Interstate 84 on the bridge between Exit 216 and Exit 211 was blocked off to traffic. "Crews are currently assessing the damage to the roadway and are working to repair the structure to open all travel lanes as soon as safely possible," said Idaho Transportation Department Rupert Maintenance Foreman Allen Knight in a prepared statement.
HEYBURN, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boise Towne Square#Active Shooter#Boise Police
98.3 The Snake

Oregon Man Found Dead on Trail North of Ketchum

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-An Oregon man was found dead Sunday morning on a hiking trail north of Ketchum. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office, said 59-year-old Robert Worling Wallace was discovered just off the Long Gulch Trail near Corral Creek Rd on Sunday at around 10:22 a.m. The sheriff's office characterized it as an unattended death until the cause of death can be determined. The man's vehicle, a black Toyota pickup, was found close by. The sheriff's office doesn't suspect foul play was involved in the death.
OREGON STATE
98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls ID Teen Missing For 2 Weeks

The Twin Falls Police Department has featured the profile of a 15-year-old local teen that hasn't had contact with family for more than two weeks. The missing boy's information was shared on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. Have you seen Jeovanni Andres Morris? Morris, 15, last had contact with...
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Idaho’s South Hills Still Show Signs of Wicked Wildfire

Maybe I’m looking at something other than fire damage but these trees look charred. If I’m wrong, please tell me what the cause of the blackened bark is. I hadn’t been to the South Hills since the Badger Fire almost 14 months ago. I never got beyond the barrier installed by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office. I did get there last week and driving in the dark going uphill I didn’t see much in the way of fire scars. After sunrise and while returning home I started seeing what looked to be charred vegetation. It’s not pretty and it helps me understand just how long it’s going to take before the area fully recovers.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
98.3 The Snake

Crash Blocking Traffic on Idaho 75 North of Shoshone

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-A crash is blocking Idaho Highway 75 several miles north of Shoshone. According to 511.idaho.gov, the traffic in both directions is at a standstill because of a crash that is blocking the roadway near West Magic Road at milepost 92, less than a mile south of the Blaine/Lincoln County line:
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Burley Man Involved in Fatal Altercation in Lemhi County

SALMON, Idaho (KLIX)-A Burley man is said to have been involved in a fatal shooting in Lemhi County near Salmon last week. According to the Lemhi County Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Tel Pethtel, of Burley, was in custody in the Lemhi County Jail on unrelated charges following a shooting on October 19 on the Panther Creek Road. The sheriff's office said 32-year-old Jon Ryan Kesterson of Idaho Falls was killed in the altercation where multiple firearms were discharged involving the two men and one woman. Kesterson was hit once and died at the scene. No charges have been filed yet. The Idaho State Police is assisting the Lemhi County Sheriff's Office with the investigation.
BURLEY, ID
98.3 The Snake

Four Mule Deer Shot, Left to Waste in Owyhee County

GRANDVIEW, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers are investigating four poaching cases where mule deer were shot and left to waste earlier this month in Owyhee County. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, conservation officers have asked the public for help in solving each case. All four deer, three bucks and one doe, were shot and left to rot, without any piece of the carcass taken. One of the mule deer had an Idaho Fish and Game monitoring collar on it. Two of the buck were mature two-point animals that could have been legally harvested in November, according to conservation officers. The collared buck was found October 10, near Turntable Mountain. Another buck was found on Mudflat Road on private property in a field. Another buck was found near Deer Creek on Flint Creek Road left to waste on opening day of deer season. Idaho Fish and Game said a dark blue Dodge diesel pickup, 97 to 2002 model year, was seen in the area with three people inside who may be connected to this case. A doe was located in the Bill DeAlder Draw near Mud Flat Road. If you have any information you can contact regional Idaho Fish and Game at 208-465-8465, Or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999, to leave a tip.
OWYHEE COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

Sinks, Toilets Smashed, Hagerman Rest Area Closed

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A rest area along U.S. Highway 30 near Hagerman had to be shut down because of extensive vandalism recently. The Idaho Transportation Department announced the Hagerman Rest Area will be closed until further notice after three separate incidents of vandalism. “Our toilets, sinks and mirrors have been both stolen and destroyed beyond repair in the men’s and family assistance restrooms,” said Shawn Webb, ITD’s South-Central Idaho Facility Manager in a prepared statement. The cost of the damage is not yet known, but is believed to be extensive.
HAGERMAN, ID
98.3 The Snake

Truck Hauling Hay Destroyed by Fire on I-86 East of Burley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A semi-truck hauling several tons of hay caught fire Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 86 west of Burley. According to Idaho State Police, the fire was still blocking westbound traffic as of 9:41 p.m. at the Coldwater Hill, about 30 miles east of Burley. Crews were still working on the smouldering fire. The fire started at just before 5 p.m when another truck driver radioed the driver of hay truck telling him one of the hay bales was on fire. The driver pulled off the interstate and attempted to put out the fire with an extinguisher, however the blaze grew and sparked a small brush fire. Nearby farmers used a backhoe to push the bales off the trailers so firefighters could get to them easier.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
599K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy