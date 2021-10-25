CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some Kitsap Fast Ferry sailings canceled due to weather

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 6 days ago
The Kitsap Fast Ferry canceled some sailings due to the extreme weather, according to alerts from Kitsap Transit.

The 2:35 p.m. departure from Kingston and the 3:25 p.m. departure from Seattle have both been canceled.

Earlier Monday, the 12:00 p.m. foot ferry sailing from Port Orchard and the 12:15 p.m. departure from Bremerton were canceled. These sailings resumed Monday afternoon.

The Southworth/Seattle ferry was canceled until Tuesday due to mechanical issues.

Thousands of people are without lights and heat in Western Washington Monday after two people were killed in a powerful windstorm that knocked down trees and powerlines Sunday.

Shipyard in North Queen Anne permanently closed

SEATTLE — A shipyard in Seattle's North Queen Anne area closed for good on Saturday. Foss Maritime made the announcement with "deep regret." According to a release, Foss Maritime had evaluated its business lines, despite improving the viability of the shipyard over numerous years. "While the closure of the Seattle...
