Some Kitsap Fast Ferry sailings canceled due to weather

VIDEO: Kitsap County doubling down on its fast ferry service

The Kitsap Fast Ferry canceled some sailings due to the extreme weather, according to alerts from Kitsap Transit.

The 2:35 p.m. departure from Kingston and the 3:25 p.m. departure from Seattle have both been canceled.

Earlier Monday, the 12:00 p.m. foot ferry sailing from Port Orchard and the 12:15 p.m. departure from Bremerton were canceled. These sailings resumed Monday afternoon.

The Southworth/Seattle ferry was canceled until Tuesday due to mechanical issues.

Thousands of people are without lights and heat in Western Washington Monday after two people were killed in a powerful windstorm that knocked down trees and powerlines Sunday.

