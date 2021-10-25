CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchin sees deal on Biden agenda this week, resists Medicare expansion

By Manu Raju, Clare Foran
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sen. Joe Manchin, who for months has called for a pause in talks over President Joe Biden's social safety net package, on Monday offered his most optimistic assessment yet that a deal could be reached imminently -- as soon as this...

CNN

House eyes Tuesday vote on both economic bills

(CNN) — House Democratic leaders are pushing for votes on both the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and the larger $1.75 trillion economic plan as soon as Tuesday, according to three sources familiar with the matter. A new version of the bigger bill with revisions might be introduced as soon as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Biden reaches new lows as he cedes leadership to far Left

Few days better encapsulate the empty rhetoric and cowardly leadership of President Joe Biden than this past Thursday. The morning started with purportedly huge news from the White House: Democrats had reached a deal on a $1.75 trillion spending plan. Votes on the separate bipartisan infrastructure bill, currently being held hostage by the House Progressive Caucus, were scheduled in the House. Biden was heading to Capitol Hill to close the deal. He had gotten a huge win before his trip to Europe.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

Joe Manchin single-handedly denied US families paid leave. That’s just cruel

Americans will remain some of the last people on the planet to have no right to paid leave when they have children, and for that, you can thank Joe Manchin. Manchin, the Democratic senator from West Virginia, tanked the paid leave portion of an increasingly narrow domestic policy package. Manchin had already gotten Democrats to make what was once a sweeping and ambitious bill smaller and less effectual. Even though the Democrats control the House, the Senate and the White House, and are not expected to maintain control of Congress after this year’s midterm elections, they still can’t get it together to deliver what the American people put them in office to do. And that’s because of Manchin, as well as his fellow centrist holdout, Kyrsten Sinema.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSAV News 3

Medicaid issues, not Medicare’s, get fixes in Biden budget

WASHINGTON (AP) — Medicaid issues are turning up as winners in President Joe Biden’s social agenda framework even as divisions force Democrats to hit pause on far-reaching improvements to Medicare. The budget blueprint Biden released Thursday would fulfill a campaign promise to help poor people locked out of Medicaid expansion across the South due to […]
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Why Joe Biden already won

BIDEN GETS IT DONE, DESPITE HIMSELF — To say Thursday was a roller coaster for President JOE BIDEN’s agenda wouldn’t do justice to how truly head-spinning the day was. The White House releases a Build Back Better (BBB) deal backed by MANCHINEMA (now they’re getting somewhere) — only to watch BERNIE SANDERS balk (never mind). The president delays his trip to Europe to rally House Democrats behind his plan — then whiffs, somehow neglecting to deliver the tough love message Democratic leaders wanted him to so they could pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill (BIF) this week.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
