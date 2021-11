Much has been made of the "skincare-ification" of hair products. Not too long ago, haircare lines had only just begun to expand and offer specialized lines for color and texture—and for the most part, almost all of the emphasis was just on added moisture in the strands. Now, the consensus rests with a healthy scalp adding up to healthy, lustrous hair, which together equals a slew of new products, both high-end and drugstore, targeted to treat just that. And the same way your skin needs a solid exfoliant to slough away dead skin, debris, and lingering congestion, your hair does, too—but you'll be hard-pressed to find any haircare as simultaneous effective and stylish as Garrett Markenson's Reverie line.

