The Last O.G. returns tonight at 10/9c on TBS. Catch the season 4 premiere of this hilarious comedy series when you register for Sling. The Last O.G. follows Tray, a man recently released from a 15-year stay in prison. Upon his return home, he is shocked to see the changes made to his old Brooklyn neighborhood. His girlfriend—former girlfriend—is now married to a successful white man, and the couple is parenting a set of twins Tray never even knew existed. In order to make ends meet and connect with the kids, Tray leans on some of the skills he learned in prison, all while building a life on shaky, unfamiliar ground.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO