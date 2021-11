TAMPA, FL – SPARK and Florida Avenue Brewing Co. came together to create an exquisitely Floridian spiked seltzer that would celebrate all that is the sunshine state. This unique, collaborative business partnership led to Mullét Seltzer (pronounced moo-lay, cause we fancy) is a locally brewed seltzer that is fermented with real fruit, agave and Florida cane sugar. Just like the state and the hairstyle, this seltzer is not just one thing. It’s both business and party. It’s a combination of high end ingredients, made for low brow fun. It’s an experience of duality that brings the flavor up front and bubbles in the back. We don’t recommend trying to define it. You might hurt yourself.

