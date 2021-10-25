CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study: Giving gift cards for vaccines made a difference

By Richard Craver
Winston-Salem Journal
 6 days ago

An initial study has found the $25 gift card promotion in North Carolina was successful in boosting vaccination rates. Success, in this instance, was defined as smaller drops in vaccinations in four counties — Guilford, Rockingham, Mecklenburg and Rowan counties — that were the first to offer $25 gift cards as...

