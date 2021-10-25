CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mantoloking, NJ

Ocean County Man In Body Armor Charged With Having AR-15 Rifle, Ammo

By Alyssa Riccardi
 6 days ago
Jeremy W. Barringer (Photo courtesy Ocean County Jail)

MANTOLOKING – A Toms River man has been arrested and charged for possessing numerous weapons after police found a loaded rifle and three high-capacity magazines.

On October 24 around 3 a.m. Patrolman LaRue from the Mantoloking Police Department was dispatched to a single car crash at 1200 Ocean Ave.

Police found the driver, Jeremy W. Barringer, 46, of Toms River, wearing body armor and possessing a loaded AR-15 rifle, three high-capacity magazines with hollow point bullets, one loaded 9mm handgun with additional magazines loaded with hollow point rounds and a holster.

Barringer was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a rile, unlawful possession of a hand gun, possession of 59-9mm hollow point bullets, possession of 8-5.56 hollow point rifle rounds, possession of a weapon after being a convicted sex offender and eight counts of possession of high-capacity magazines. He was transported to Ocean County Jail and additional charges are pending.

The Mantoloking Police Department would like to thank the Bay Head police Department for back up and assistance in the investigation, as well as the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Officer, NJ Joint Terrorism Taskforce, FBI and NJ Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness.

Charges are merely accusations until proven in a court of law.

Reginald Salley
5d ago

If it was a African American he would've been killed by police with that arsenal, there's no second amendment for blacks in America

