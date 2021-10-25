CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest: McCullers won’t pitch for Astros in World Series

 6 days ago
World Series Baseball Stadium workers paint the logo on the field Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Houston, in preparation for Game 1 of baseball's World Series tomorrow. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON — (AP) — The Latest on the World Series (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

Lance McCullers won’t pitch in the World Series for the Houston Astros because of a forearm strain.

After a career-high 13 wins during the regular season, when he also had a 3.16 ERA and 185 strikeouts, McCullers got hurt in the AL Division Series. He pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings in a Game 1 victory over the Chicago White Sox but let after four innings in Game 4 with what the team said was forearm tightness.

McCullers, who was left off the AL Championship Series roster, said Monday that he and the team have known there was less than a 1% chance of him getting back for the World Series, but there was no need to write him off until they had to.

The right-hander said the type of strain he has usually means six to eight weeks before picking up a ball and throwing.

“Tried to push it as far as we could, just couldn’t make it back to throwing,” he said.

___

12:55 p.m.

Chris Conroy will be behind the plate for Tuesday night’s opener between Atlanta and Houston, one of three umpires working the World Series for the first time along with Dan Bellino and Mike Muchlinski.

Crew chief Tom Hallion will be at first for the opener, Bellino at second, Ted Barrett at third, Muchlinksi in left and Alfonso Marquez in right. Ron Kulpa will be the reserve umpire as part of the seven-man crew.

Barrett will be working his fifth Series, Marquez his fourth, and Hallion and Kulpa their second.

Kulpa will work the plate for Game 2.

When the Series shifts to Atlanta, Hallion will be behind the plate for Game 3 and Bellino for Game 4 and Barrett for a possible Game 5.

Should the Series return to Houston next week, Muchlinski would work the plate for Game 6 and Marquez for Game 7.

Pat Hoberg and Tim Timmons will be the umpires in the replay room in New York.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

