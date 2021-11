Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more. German death metal vets Defeated Sanity have announced their return to the road in 2022. "Alright folks, here it comes, it's been long enough," they write. "We are finally allowed to tour again!!" Their "Sanguinary Impetus USA Tour 2022" runs through February and March, including stops in Los Angeles (Brick By Brick on February 25), Brooklyn (Saint Vitus Bar on March 9), and more. Special guests are still to be announced, and you can see all dates here and below.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO