It's going to be a "major" change for Northland drivers - especially those who commute from Superior to Duluth. And even though it's temporary - it's long-term. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are alerting drivers to the upcoming closure of the ramp that comes off the Blatnik Bridge from northbound 535 to northbound I-35. Said differently, this is the ramp that allows Duluth-bound traffic coming across the Blatnik Bridge to head northbound on I-35 towards downtown and the North Shore.

DULUTH, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO