Funeral services for Charles Britton are to be held on Saturday, Oct. 23 in the Shiloh M. B. Church in Rolling Fork, Miss. at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Reginald Anderson officiating. Interment shall follow in the Cary Community Cemetery under the direction of W .H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 22 in the funeral home from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. with facial coverings worn while inside the building and social distancing also.

ROLLING FORK, MS ・ 10 DAYS AGO