Jerry Leland Freeman, 77, of Hamburg died October 22, 2021, at his residence. He was a native of Crossett and a resident of Hamburg for many years. Jerry had many accomplishments in his life as a papermaker, a bowler, a beekeeper, a published author, and an inventor. His biggest accomplishments were being a husband, father, and grandfather. He made his living at the Georgia-Pacific paper mill in Crossett, retiring at age 59½ as a tour foreman in the tissue mill.

