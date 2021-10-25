Playboi Carti Fan Goes to Carti Concert With Ankle Monitor On, Show Ends Up Getting Canceled

Playboi Carti's The Narcissist Tour just began and it has already had a wild moment. Carti's tour kicked off on Oct. 14 in Nashville, Tenn., without a hitch. However, on Oct. 15, in Charlotte, N.C., the crowd got a little out of hand when a fight broke out among fans during the show. In video captured of the melee, a mosh pit appears to be taking place while Carti performs. Things quickly go left when a man in a Chicago Bulls jersey can be seen getting punched on. Seconds later, the same man is seen getting put in a headlock. Moments later, another video angle shows the man in the jersey with a bloodied nose with his arms raised as if to signify he doesn't want anymore problems. It is unclear what sparked the altercation, but the end result is wild.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 14 DAYS AGO