Playboi Carti Fan Goes to Carti Concert With Ankle Monitor On, Show Ends Up Getting Canceled

By C. Vernon Coleman II
 6 days ago
A Playboi Carti fan recently apparently risked it all in order to see the rapper in concert only to have the show get canceled. Last night (Oct. 23), Carti was set to play NRG Arena in Houston and a whole lot of fans showed up. One fan in particular appeared to...

96.9 KISS FM

Fight Breaks Out During Playboi Carti Show

Playboi Carti's The Narcissist Tour just began and it has already had a wild moment. Carti's tour kicked off on Oct. 14 in Nashville, Tenn., without a hitch. However, on Oct. 15, in Charlotte, N.C., the crowd got a little out of hand when a fight broke out among fans during the show. In video captured of the melee, a mosh pit appears to be taking place while Carti performs. Things quickly go left when a man in a Chicago Bulls jersey can be seen getting punched on. Seconds later, the same man is seen getting put in a headlock. Moments later, another video angle shows the man in the jersey with a bloodied nose with his arms raised as if to signify he doesn't want anymore problems. It is unclear what sparked the altercation, but the end result is wild.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wfav951.com

Kane Brown Injures Ankle During Concert

Kane Brown was in the middle of his concert at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN on Saturday (October 23rd) when he rolled his ankle while hopping from one level of the stage to another. He ultimately hopped all the way down to the floor so security could help him stand upright. Rather than pulling the plug on the show, Kane collected himself and continued on, although he was in obvious pain.
MEMPHIS, TN
Complex

Playboi Carti’s Houston Show Canceled, Video Shows Chaos Erupt Outside Venue

Playboi Carti fans gathered at the NRG Arena in Houston Saturday night to get a glimpse of one of music’s biggest stars, but that never happened. Instead, Carti’s Narcissist Tour stop was called off, as a chaotic scene unfolded outside the venue. While ABC 7 reports that the show was called off because of the chaos, KSAT reports that the rowdiness was the result of the show being called off. Video of the chaos shows people destroying property to get inside the venue. One person told Click2Houston that she spotted some people kicking a horse as things escalated.
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Playboi Carti Seemingly Calls His Fanbase A Cult After Rioting Fans Shut Down Houston Concert

Playboi Carti's Twitter sometimes reads like its own language. Between the erratic capitalization, random punctuation and consistent lack of context, the Whole Lotta Red rapper tweets in a way that is uniquely his. Many of his fans have attempted to employ the same style, tweeting a whole lot of plus signs and unnecessary periods, but fail to capture the complete essence of every Playboi Carti tweet.
MUSIC
Person
Playboi Carti
hotnewhiphop.com

Playboi Carti Brings Lil Uzi Vert Out At Rolling Loud To Publicly Squash Feud

Over four years ago, two of the (then) hottest newcomers into the game announced that they would be joining forces for 16*29, as well as an accompanying tour. Unfortunately, those plans ultimately fell through as both Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti began feuding. The two collaborators ended up taking shots at each other on social media while fans pleaded for both of them to make up.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

J. Cole & Playboi Carti Battle It Out For Rolling Loud NYC Day 2 Supremacy

The second day of Rolling Loud NYC 2021 on Friday (Oct. 29) was a competition between two of hip-hop's most popular rappers. In one corner stood the Dreamville captain J. Cole representing a generation of hip-hop fans who still care about lyricism. On the opposing side was the fiery hip-hop rock star Playboi Carti representing the ragers who'd rather lose their minds in a mosh pit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
blackchronicle.com

Singer Chanté Moore Announces Engagement to Former BET Exec Stephen Hill

R&B songstress Chante Moore and former BET executive Stephen G. Hill have announced their engagement. The singer went public with their relationship while on baecation with Hill, who celebrated his 60 birthday on Tuesday (Oct. 26). Both shared the same photo on their Instagram accounts, showing them cozied up on a boat watching the sunset over the ocean. Moore captioned the photo with lyrics from “Happier Than the Morning Sun” by Stevie Wonder.
CELEBRITIES
rollingout.com

Ray J makes hard-core demands in divorce petition

It appears that Ray J and Princess Love are serious about ending their marriage this time. Ray J, 40, has listed off his requests to the judge, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The rapper-turned-reality TV star and businessman wants joint custody of the couple’s two children. Ray also...
RELATIONSHIPS
NewsOne

Success Of ‘BMF’ Draws Attention To Demetrius ‘Big Meech’ Flenory’s Prison Sentence

The success of “BMF” on STARZ has led to plenty of questions about the subjects, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory and his brother, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory. It isn’t much of a spoiler alert to recall the figureheads of the Black Mafia Family were sentenced to decades in federal prison for running the largest cocaine distribution operation in the United States. Still, fans were quick to wonder what Big Meech’s status is behind the walls as his son, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory, Jr. portrays the younger version of him on the small screen.
TV & VIDEOS
'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
rolling out

Boosie arrested in Atlanta

Boosie Badazz was arrested after he was allegedly involved in a brawl and destruction of property while performing at State Farm Arena in Atlanta over the weekend. Boosie, 38, was taken into custody on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, after a police investigation of the fracas that popped off just moments after the rapper took the stage during the Legendz of the Streetz Tour. He was performing on the bill with the likes of Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Fabolous, Gucci Mane, Lil Kim, Trina and others.
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA YoungBoy Looks Completely Different In First Post-Jail Photo

Against all odds, YoungBoy Never Broke Again is making the most out of the final months of 2021. After getting arrested earlier this year, NBA YoungBoy remained focused, and several months later, the Baton Rouge rapper has managed to dethrone Drake's Certified Lover Boy with his chart-topping album Sincerely, Kentrelland be released from jail on house arrest.
NBA
Black Enterprise

Notorious Former Kingpin Who Inspired ‘Paid In Full’ Gunned Down In Harlem

A 55-year-old former drug boss was shot and killed in his native Harlem. Alberto “Alpo” Martinez, the notorious drug dealer who ran the streets of New York in the 80s, was gunned down in a driveby early Sunday morning in Harlem. According to The Source, police detailed Martinez was shot multiple times in the chest. An unidentified vehicle passing on West 147th Street near Frederick Douglass Blvd shortly after 3 am was reportedly involved in the shooting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Chante Moore, Stephen Hill Are Engaged, Michael B. Jordan And Family Support Lori & More

There was engagement news, a new couple making it IG official, a "cheeky" birthday trip and the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes. Sure, we say it every week, but we’re not kidding when we say this week was a very busy one for Black love. There was engagement news, an IG official moment for a new couple, a “cheeky” birthday trip (more on that later for context) and themed party, the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes and just plenty of PDA displayed on the ‘gram. We couldn’t get enough of it! So we relived all the moments to share them with you here in our weekly recap of all things Black love. In case you missed these moments, scroll down to feel all warm and fuzzy from the love that was shown this week.
RELATIONSHIPS
