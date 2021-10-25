Buffalo Bills: Ranking the three toughest games after the bye

With the Bills at 4-2 at the bye week, Buffalo News Bills writers Jay Skurski, Mark Gaughan, Katherine Fitzgerald and Jason Wolf were asked to assess where the team stands. Jay: Tight end Dawson Knox will get some votes, but his praises have been sufficiently sung, so I’ll go with safety Micah Hyde, who never quite seems to get the recognition he deserves. Hyde leads the team with three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown against Patrick Mahomes, and has five passes defensed, one sack and 24 tackles. Week after week, he shows up and plays high-level football for the Bills’ secondary. It’s about time he got some more love for that.

