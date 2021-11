PELLA — First timers and long-timers both punched their tickets to the State Cross Country Meet at Wednesday’s state qualifier at Pella Sports Park. Oskaloosa will send a pair of individuals in Sage Adam and Patrick De Ronde while the Pella boys ran away with the district title while Lady Dutch individuals Raegan Snieder and Autumn Blink both secured spots as well as Knoxville’s Seth Walraven.

10 DAYS AGO