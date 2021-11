As if we needed another reason to like Luke Bryan. The singer came to the rescue of mom who was stuck on a Tennessee road with a flat tire. Courtney Potts shared a TikTok video of Luke coming to her aid, pulling over to help Courtney change her tire. “When my tire blew in small town in Tennessee, who stopped to help? Luke Bryan,” she shares in the video. “He deserves all the praise. …I cannot thank him enough for stopping to help me and my babies.”

