The first four weeks of the Carson Wentz experiment in Indianapolis looked like the last couple years of Wentz's time with the Philadelphia Eagles. Wentz was trying to do too much, taking too many sacks, making too many mistakes and not making enough plays to compensate for it. Finally, the last couple weeks, Wentz has turned a corner. That's win for the Indianapolis Colts, and the Eagles too.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO