Just a few weeks ago, Seahawks fans' worst nightmare came true as Russell Wilson went down with an injury. The star quarterback tore up his finger which led to surgery. Since that time, the Seahawks have been using Geno Smith, and they haven't had much success in doing so. It has been a rough season in Wilson's absence, and everyone around the team is eager for him to get back into playing shape.

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO