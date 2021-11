In an interview with PWInsider, AEW President Tony Khan spoke about the company’s upcoming TBS title tournament and the state of the AEW Women’s division. He said: “I do want to mostly focus on our own roster because the AEW women’s roster has gotten so much better. Much as we had a lot of improvement in the first year of AEW and that’s when I launched the TNT title, because I thought our roster on the men’s side had gotten so much better we could sustain a second title and really it would flourish and it would help. I think that’s where we’re at now. We built in year two the women’s roster up so much that it’s time, and it’s going to enhance the division and really, I expect everyone to flourish and we built some great stars in that time.

