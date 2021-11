Yung Hex was raised alongside his mother’s love of freestyle music, his father’s love of DJing vinyls, and the hip-hop culture that defined the streets of New York, it is no surprise that Yung Hex began rapping at an early age. He laughs, recalling that “my mother used to laugh at the rapping gestures I used to make when dad practiced his DJ mixes”. As Yung Hex grew up, he came into his own. By treating genres fluidly and maintaining relatable storylines, Yung Hex has a unique and progressive approach to the well-worn genre of Hip Hop and R&B, effortlessly weaving melodic, trap, and latin influences into his output.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO