Barbados to receive more Pfizer vaccines to fight pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Health Department expects to receive doses of the children’s Pfizer vaccine, even before it gets approval from federal regulators. The city’s COVID-19 update was streamed Wednesday morning on CBSN Philly. Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said 70% of providers of child immunizations are also authorized to give COVID vaccines. “Our understanding is that we will get initial orders of vaccines which we can pre-position with high impact providers who are able to do a lot of vaccinations and to reach populations at highest risk,” Bettigole said. The children’s COVID vaccines would also be pre-positioned in hospitals, federally qualified health centers, and other locations. If you have questions about the vaccine, including where you can receive a dose, visit our COVID vaccine guide.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO