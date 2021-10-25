CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Barbados to receive more Pfizer vaccines to fight pandemic

By Editorial
caribbeannationalweekly.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Government of Barbados is set to receive another shipment of Pfizer vaccines from the United States. Speaking during a recent press conference, Prime Minister Mia Mottley – who pleaded with Barbadians to get vaccinated said the second shipment of 70,000 doses is scheduled to arrive early next month....

www.caribbeannationalweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
soyacincau.com

COVID-19 vaccine update: New COVID-19 deaths are mostly fully vaccinated?

In the latest COVID-19 vaccine update, we will talk about Sinovac Phase 3 trials on children below 12 years old in Malaysia and how to solve your MySejahtera vaccine certificate issue. In recent weeks, the number of new COVID-19 deaths involving fully vaccinated is said to be more than those who are not vaccinated. Does this mean that the vaccines don’t make a difference? This and more in the latest video.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NEWS10 ABC

STUDY: Vaccinated just as likely to spread delta variant within household as unvaccinated

(The Hill) – People who have received COVID-19 vaccinations are able to spread the delta variant within their household despite their vaccination status just as easily as unvaccinated individuals, a new study published on Friday shows. According to the study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, people who contracted COVID-19 had a similar viral load regardless of whether they had been […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Scientists reveal how often fully vaccinated people spread COVID-19 at home

Fully vaccinated people can catch the novel coronavirus and spread it to those living in their homes, experts in the United Kingdom warned this week. People who were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can spread the virus in their homes as much as those who were not vaccinated, according to a new study.
SCIENCE
KTLA

FDA delaying decision on Moderna’s COVID vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds

U.S. regulators are delaying their decision on Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds while they study the rare risk of heart inflammation, the company said Sunday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration told the company Friday evening that its review could last until January, Moderna said. The company also said it will delay filing […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Experts warn UK against 'blindly' following US in jabbing healthy five-year-olds against Covid because the reasons are 'scientifically weak' — as FDA panel approves Pfizer's vaccine for primary school-aged children

Arguments to vaccinate children as young as five against Covid are 'scientifically weak', British experts claimed today after the US moved closer to jabbing infants. An advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday almost unanimously agreed the benefits of giving under-12s Pfizer's jab outweighed risks. American health...
WORLD
cherokeephoenix.org

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine more than 90% effective in kids

WASHINGTON (AP) – Kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine appear safe and nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infections in 5- to 11-year-olds, according to study details released Oct. 22 as the U.S. considers opening vaccinations to that age group. The shots could begin in early November, with the first...
PUBLIC HEALTH
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Guyana to Begin Vaccinating Children As Young As Five Years Old

The Guyana government says it will begin vaccinating children ages five to 11 next week once approval is given by the United States Food and Drugs Administration (FDA). “Starting from next week, we are the examining the possibility of doing the vaccination of the five to 11 age group because we are anticipating that the US FDA would approve the Pfizer vaccine for this age group as well, so we will have another cohort of people that we will have to work on,” said Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony.
KIDS
caribbeannationalweekly.com

FDA Panel Backs Pfizer Low-dose COVID-19 Vaccine for kids

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. moved a step closer to expanding COVID-19 vaccinations for millions more children as government advisers on Tuesday endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer’s shots for 5- to 11-year-olds. A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted unanimously, with one abstention, that the vaccine’s benefits in preventing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
caribbeannationalweekly.com

“Vaccinated-Only” Events Coming to Jamaica Soon

After facing backlash for not allowing vaccinated residents at the National Stadium to watch the Reggae Boyz at home, Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness said this, and other “vaccinated-only” public gatherings are now being considered. The Jamaica Football Federation had requested that the government allow a maximum of 14,000 vaccinated...
SOCCER
Gephardt Daily

UDoH calls expected authorization of Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine a ‘significant step in addressing the pandemic’

UTAH, Oct. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday announced the FDA’s independent advisory committee is recommending emergency use authorization of Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11. UDoH called the decision “a significant step in addressing the pandemic.”. The Utah Department of Health...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kyma.com

More children will soon be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Vaccine Advisory board will have a meeting on Tuesday discussing the expansion of the Pfizer vaccine for younger kids. It's estimated that about 28 million kids will soon be eligible for the vaccine if the decision is accepted,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Health Department Expects To Receive Doses Of Children’s Pfizer Vaccine Prior To Approval From Federal Regulators

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Health Department expects to receive doses of the children’s Pfizer vaccine, even before it gets approval from federal regulators. The city’s COVID-19 update was streamed Wednesday morning on CBSN Philly. Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said 70% of providers of child immunizations are also authorized to give COVID vaccines. “Our understanding is that we will get initial orders of vaccines which we can pre-position with high impact providers who are able to do a lot of vaccinations and to reach populations at highest risk,” Bettigole said. The children’s COVID vaccines would also be pre-positioned in hospitals, federally qualified health centers, and other locations. If you have questions about the vaccine, including where you can receive a dose, visit our COVID vaccine guide.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
International Business Times

143 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Who Received Pfizer Vaccine Have Died Of COVID-19

More than 140 fully vaccinated individuals in Oregon have died of COVID-19 despite receiving the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, according to state data. At least 143 Oregon residents who have received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have died of the virus as of Oct. 14. The state has also recorded 15,057 breakthrough infections and 562 breakthrough hospitalizations among Pfizer recipients since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest data.
OREGON STATE
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaica, Haiti, St Vincent to Get More Vaccines Through COVAX

Jamaica, Haiti and St. Vincent and the Grenadines are among four countries due to receive more doses of COVID-19 vaccines through the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) Facility. The vaccines are expected to arrive in the next few weeks, as part of more than three million doses...
PHARMACEUTICALS
krcrtv.com

Parents have mixed opinions on young children receiving the Pfizer vaccine

NORTHSTATE AREA, Calif. — With the recent announcement by the FDA recommending the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, we wanted to hear from you. No matter the situation at hand, each parent KRCR News Channel 7's Alexandria Williams spoke to says they all want one thing—what’s best for their children.
HEALTH

