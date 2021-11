England will visit Barbados, Antigua and Grenada on their split 2022 tour of the West Indies and will be joined by travelling fans – provided they are fully vaccinated.The five-match white-ball Twenty20 series between the sides will take place at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown over the course of nine days between January 22-30, with a Test leg running throughout March.The red-ball series will be played for the Richards-Botham Trophy for the first time, with the old Wisden Trophy having been retired following England’s victory on home soil last summer.The games will take place in Antigua, Barbados and Grenada and...

WORLD ・ 14 DAYS AGO