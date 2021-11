The Clayton football team scored the first 14 points against Luck in its season finale Oct. 15. The problem was Luck scored the next 45 to win 45-14. “We lost our quarterback, Colton Zacharias, on the first possession of the second half, due to a concussion,” explained Clayton coach Jordan LaBlanc. “He had really stepped up for us this year, when all of the previous injuries had hit our team. Once we lost him, we became very one dimensional and limited on offense, which didn’t help matters, especially when playing a team the caliber of Luck.”

LUCK, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO