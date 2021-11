Pleasantville’s volleyball squad will open postseason play tonight on their home court as they take on the Colfax-Mingo Tigerhawks. The Trojans come into the playoff matchup with a 14-19 overall record and 3-7 record in West Central Conference play. Pleasantville is sliding in the playoffs on a nine-match losing streak, including going 0-5 in the Martensdale-St. Mary’s October 9th. This will be the Trojans’ second matchup of the season with the Tigerhawks. The two teams met in the Pleasantville tournament October 2nd, with the Trojans edging the Tigerhawks two sets to one. One significant player for the Trojans, Adi Adreon, did not play in the match due to an ankle injury. Adreon states that she is happy to be back on the court for this matchup.

PLEASANTVILLE, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO